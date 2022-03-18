RILY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $68.86, changing hands as high as $69.70 per share. B. Riley Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RILY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RILY's low point in its 52 week range is $51.79 per share, with $91.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.67.

