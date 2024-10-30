Riley Gold Reports Progress at Nevada Gold Project

Riley Resources Corp (TSE:RLYG) has released an update.

Riley Gold Corp has announced successful completion of its first core drill hole at the Pipeline West/Clipper Gold Project in Nevada, conducted by Kinross Gold. The drill intercepted a structurally complex section of gold-hosting carbonates, with results pending for gold assays and further exploration plans underway.

