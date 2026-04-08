Is Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 240 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REPX's full-year earnings has moved 33% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, REPX has moved about 51.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 31.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bloom Energy (BE). The stock has returned 56.4% year-to-date.

For Bloom Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 106.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 36.8% so far this year, meaning that REPX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bloom Energy, however, belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this 51-stock industry is ranked #84. The industry has moved +13.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. and Bloom Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.