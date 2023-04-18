Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) closed the most recent trading day at $43.07, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 36.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 12.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.17%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.32, up 32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $62.45 million, down 7.14% from the year-ago period.

REPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.15 per share and revenue of $407.59 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +59.97% and +35.43%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.21% higher. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.76 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.66.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.