Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) closed at $43.88, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 30.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.39, up 39% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $63.95 million, down 4.91% from the year-ago period.

REPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.40 per share and revenue of $413.59 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +64.34% and +37.43%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.68% higher. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.6, which means Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

