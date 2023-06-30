Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) closed the most recent trading day at $35.72, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.96% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. to post earnings of $2.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 49.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $100.23 million, up 13.41% from the prior-year quarter.

REPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.86 per share and revenue of $388.79 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.9% and +33.64%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.02. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.53.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

