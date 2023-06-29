Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) closed at $35.64, marking a +0.17% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.12, up 49.3% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $100.23 million, up 13.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.86 per share and revenue of $388.79 million. These totals would mark changes of +54.9% and +33.64%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.38.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow REPX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

