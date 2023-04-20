Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) closed at $45.47, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 37.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 11.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. to post earnings of $1.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $62.45 million, down 7.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.15 per share and revenue of $407.59 million, which would represent changes of +59.97% and +35.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.21% higher within the past month. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.9 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.8.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

