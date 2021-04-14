Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased REPX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.74, the dividend yield is 4.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of REPX was $27.74, representing a -64.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.23 and a 437.36% increase over the 52 week low of $5.16.

REPX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). REPX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.28.

