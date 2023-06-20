Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) closed at $36.80, marking a -1.79% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.79% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 49.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $100.23 million, up 13.41% from the prior-year quarter.

REPX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.86 per share and revenue of $388.79 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.9% and +33.64%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.49.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.