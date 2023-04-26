Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) closed at $42.29, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 23.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 8, 2023. On that day, Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $62.45 million, down 7.14% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.15 per share and revenue of $407.59 million. These totals would mark changes of +59.97% and +40.1%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.21% higher. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.69 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.64, which means Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

