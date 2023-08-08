Riley Exploration Permian Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for REPX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Riley Exploration Permian Inc (Symbol: REPX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.18, changing hands as low as $30.30 per share. Riley Exploration Permian Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REPX's low point in its 52 week range is $15.91 per share, with $47.7902 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.