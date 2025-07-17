Riley Exploration Permian 10% Owner Trades $409K In Company Stock

On July 16, a substantial insider purchase was made by Gerald Alvin Libin, 10% Owner at Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX:REPX), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Libin's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, involves purchasing 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian. The total transaction value is $409,050.

In the Thursday's morning session, Riley Exploration Permian's shares are currently trading at $26.07, experiencing a up of 3.23%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian Inc is engaged in the business of exploration for and production of oil and natural gas. The company operations are in Kansas Properties and Tennessee Properties, among others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Riley Exploration Permian

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Riley Exploration Permian showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.72% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 56.92% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Riley Exploration Permian's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.36.

Debt Management: Riley Exploration Permian's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.48. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 5.4 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.29 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 3.42, Riley Exploration Permian's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Latest Ratings for REPX

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Nov 2024 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Nov 2024 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

