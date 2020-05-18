RIL plans to raise up to Rs35bn from domestic bonds

MUMBAI, May 18 (IFR) - Reliance Industries is planning to raise up to Rs35bn (US$460m) from three to five-year floating-rate bonds, according to market sources.

The Indian conglomerate controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani has been on a fundraising spree since April. That includes kicking off a US$7bn rights issue on May 7, the largest on record, to reduce debt of over US$20bn that it had taken on to finance its telecoms business.

On May 12, Reliance sold Rs100.6bn of rupee bonds in three tranches, following the Rs85bn it raised via two tranches on April 17.

In the past month, the company has also raised over US$8bn from US investors. On Sunday, General Atlantic announced that it will invest US$870m to pick up a 1.34% stake in telecom operator Jio Platforms. Earlier in May, Vista Equity Partners and Silver Lake announced that they would invest US$1.5bn and US$750m in the company respectively.

In April, Reliance forged a US$5.7bn deal with Facebook for a 10% stake in Jio Platforms.

Fitch Ratings in a note on March 13 said that “the management is committed to achieve a net cash position by end-March 2021, which it could achieve sooner if it receives the required regulatory and other customary approval for the rights issue and equity deals in 2020”.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; editing by Adam Harper)

