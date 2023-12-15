RIL, Adani, JSW Energy, L&T bid for green hydrogen, electrolyser incentives -sources

By Sarita Chaganti Singh

NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries RELI.NS, JSW Energy JSWE.NS, Torrent Power TOPO.NS and Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL.NS are among 14 companies that have bid for incentives under India's green hydrogen mission, two government sources said.

Twenty companies including Reliance Industries, Adani Group, Jindal India, Larsen & Toubro LART.NS and Bharat Heavy Electricals BHEL.NS have submitted bids to win incentives for manufacturing of electrolysers, the source said.

Both sets of bids were opened on Friday, they said.

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; editing by David Evans)

((Sarita.ChagantiSingh@thomsonreuters.com;))

