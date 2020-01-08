Riksbank's Ingves: negative rates not first option if economy dips - minutes

Adds fresh quote, background

STOCKHOLM, Jan 8 (Reuters) - An expansion of the Riksbank's balance sheet is a more likely option than a return to negative rates if the Swedish economy deteriorates, Governor Stefan Ingves said in the minutes of the central bank's most recent meeting.

The Riksbank ended five years of negative interest rates on December 19 when it raised benchmark borrowing costs by a quarter point to zero. It was the first of central banks to implement negative rates to ditch the policy.

The decision had been widely expected, but many analysts questioned the need for a hike as the economy is slowing and inflation is expected to remain under the Riksbank's 2% target for some time.

But the minutes underlined concerns among a majority of rate-setters about the possible downside to negative interest rates, with Governor Stefan Ingves saying going below zero would not be the preference if the economy dipped again.

"In this scenario, a large expansion of our balance sheet is closer to hand than a negative policy rate below what we have seen in the past five years," he said in the minutes, published on Wednesday.

Most of the five rate-setters said in December there was little sign of a recession on the horizon while stressing that a forecast of zero rates for a considerable period ahead would leave policy both highly expansionary and give the Riksbank room to be flexible should the outlook change.

Deputy governors Per Jansson and Anna Breman - the latter in her first rate-setting meeting - expressed reservations about the decision. Both had wanted the central bank to wait before raising.

"My overall assessment is that the risks associated with raising the repo rate at present are greater than the disadvantages following from waiting a few more months," Breman said in the minutes.

