Riken Vitamin Announces Interim Dividend Plan

Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of 40.50 yen per share, reflecting its commitment to providing stable returns to shareholders. This decision aligns with the company’s policy of maintaining a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 30% or more, considering its financial condition and internal reserves.

