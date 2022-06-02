Rights groups allege French arms makers complicit in Yemen war crimes

By targeting Dassault Aviation AM.PA, Thales TCFP.PA and MBDA France, the NGOs hope it will keep the subject in the public domain at a time when the United States and its Western allies are seeking to improve ties with Saudi Arabia.

Dassault Aviation and MBDA France did not immediately respond to calls or an emailed request for comment. Thales requested questions by email and did not immediately respond.

"The coalition's airstrikes have caused terrible destruction in Yemen. Weapons produced and exported by European countries, and in particular France, have enabled these crimes," said Abdulrasheed al-Faqih, Executive Director of Yemeni organisation Mwatana for Human Rights.

"Seven years into this war, the countless Yemeni victims deserve credible investigations into all perpetrators of crimes, including those potentially complicit," he said.

French prosecutors are already studying similar complaints filed against Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the French customs authority.

The current truce has offered a glimmer of hope in a country where the war and ensuing economic collapse have left millions facing starvation, and could also provide Riyadh with an exit from a costly conflict that is a point of tension with Washington.

(Reporting by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough and Nick Macfie)

