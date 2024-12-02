News & Insights

Rightmove’s Share Buy-Back Signals Confidence

December 02, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has continued its share buy-back program, acquiring 115,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 647.203p. This purchase represents a small fraction of the company’s total voting shares, as Rightmove aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Such buy-back initiatives are often seen as a positive signal to investors, suggesting confidence in the company’s future performance.

