Rightmove Strengthens Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

October 24, 2024 — 12:02 pm EDT

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has executed a share buy-back, acquiring 70,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 625.098p each, as part of its ongoing program. This transaction, conducted through UBS AG London Branch, signifies a strategic move to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The purchased shares, representing a small fraction of the company’s voting rights, will be canceled, reflecting Rightmove’s long-term commitment to return capital to shareholders.

