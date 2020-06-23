Rightmove sees revenue hit; says housing market recovering

June 23 (Reuters) - UK property website Rightmove RMV.L will take another revenue hit of 17 million to 20 million pounds ($24.93 million) as it cuts prices to help agents ride out the impact of coronavirus lockdowns, it said on Tuesday.

The company, which pointed to more signs of a recovery in the housing market, said sales agreed are currently over 10% higher in England than last year, helped by new property listings returning to the market.

It, however, said that it was unable to provide forecast on future profitability.

($1 = 0.8021 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.