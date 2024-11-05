Rightmove resumed with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley resumed coverage of Rightmove (RTMVY) with an Equal Weight rating and 650 GBp price target The company’s potential place within global industry consolidation has reduced risk premiums, leaving the stock’s risk/reward relatively balanced, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

