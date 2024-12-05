Rightmove price target raised to 585 GBp from 555 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Marcus Diebel raised the firm’s price target on Rightmove (RTMVY) to 585 GBp from 555 GBp and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RTMVY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.