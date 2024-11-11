News & Insights

Rightmove plc Continues Share Buy-Back Strategy

November 11, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

Rightmove plc has announced the repurchase of 110,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program, with the shares being bought at an average price of 595.644p each. This transaction represents a small fraction of the company’s total ordinary shares and aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Since the inception of the buy-back initiative in 2007, Rightmove has repurchased over 520 million shares.

