Rightmove PLC Announces Total Voting Rights Update

November 04, 2024 — 06:52 am EST

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove PLC has announced its total voting rights, revealing that as of October 31, 2024, the company has issued 787,231,968 voting shares after accounting for treasury shares. This figure is essential for shareholders to determine their voting interest in accordance with FCA regulations. Investors should note this number to assess any changes in their voting rights.

