Rightmove Plc - ADR (RTMVY) Price Target Increased by 5.94% to 15.76

The average one-year price target for Rightmove Plc - ADR (OTC:RTMVY) has been revised to 15.76 / share. This is an increase of 5.94% from the prior estimate of 14.88 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.74 to a high of 19.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.24% from the latest reported closing price of 14.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rightmove Plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTMVY is 0.66%, an increase of 8.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 594K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Small Cap Growth Fund holds 446K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SkyView Investment Advisors holds 52K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTMVY by 72.90% over the last quarter.

Wesbanco Bank holds 38K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 11.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTMVY by 35.95% over the last quarter.

VCKSX - Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Class C holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTMVY by 5.23% over the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 26K shares. No change in the last quarter.

