Rightmove Increases Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

November 28, 2024 — 11:52 am EST

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has repurchased 110,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 646.016p as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move represents a small fraction of the company’s total voting rights and follows a long-standing strategy to reduce share count and potentially increase shareholder value. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, further tightening the supply of outstanding shares.

