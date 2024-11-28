Rightmove Increases Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has repurchased 110,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 646.016p as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move represents a small fraction of the company’s total voting rights and follows a long-standing strategy to reduce share count and potentially increase shareholder value. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, further tightening the supply of outstanding shares.

