Rightmove Expands Share Buy-Back Initiative

November 18, 2024 — 12:08 pm EST

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has announced the purchase of 115,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buy-back programme, at an average price of 604.570p per share. This move represents a strategic effort by Rightmove to reduce the total number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares. The company has been actively repurchasing shares since 2007, with a significant total acquired over the years.

For further insights into GB:RMV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

