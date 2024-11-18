Rightmove Expands Share Buy-Back Initiative

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has announced the purchase of 115,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buy-back programme, at an average price of 604.570p per share. This move represents a strategic effort by Rightmove to reduce the total number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares. The company has been actively repurchasing shares since 2007, with a significant total acquired over the years.

