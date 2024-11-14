News & Insights

Rightmove Executes Strategic Share Buy-Back

November 14, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has repurchased 110,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, with an average price of 600.888p per share. These shares will be cancelled, contributing to a reduction in the company’s total share count, which now stands at 786,794,311 excluding treasury shares. This move is part of a long-term strategy that has seen Rightmove buy back over 520 million shares since 2007, potentially boosting shareholder value.

