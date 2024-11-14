Rightmove Executes Strategic Share Buy-Back

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has repurchased 110,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, with an average price of 600.888p per share. These shares will be cancelled, contributing to a reduction in the company’s total share count, which now stands at 786,794,311 excluding treasury shares. This move is part of a long-term strategy that has seen Rightmove buy back over 520 million shares since 2007, potentially boosting shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:RMV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.