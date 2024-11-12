Rightmove Executes Strategic Share Buy-Back

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.
Rightmove plc has announced the purchase of 110,000 of its ordinary shares as part of an ongoing share buy-back program, with an average price of 602.380p per share. This move represents a small fraction of the total voting rights and marks a significant step in the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value. The shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation.
For further insights into GB:RMV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Steep Slide Is Likely to Continue,’ Says Analyst About Spirit Airlines Stock
- Shareholder Alert for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)
- ValueAct’s $1B Stake in Meta Platforms is a Constructive Bet, Not an Activist Move
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.