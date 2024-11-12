News & Insights

Stocks

Rightmove Executes Strategic Share Buy-Back

November 12, 2024 — 12:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has announced the purchase of 110,000 of its ordinary shares as part of an ongoing share buy-back program, with an average price of 602.380p per share. This move represents a small fraction of the total voting rights and marks a significant step in the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value. The shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation.

For further insights into GB:RMV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTMVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.