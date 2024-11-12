Rightmove Executes Strategic Share Buy-Back

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has announced the purchase of 110,000 of its ordinary shares as part of an ongoing share buy-back program, with an average price of 602.380p per share. This move represents a small fraction of the total voting rights and marks a significant step in the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value. The shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation.

