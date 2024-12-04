News & Insights

Rightmove Executes Share Buy-Back Program

December 04, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has executed a share buy-back, purchasing 115,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 660.664p per share. This transaction, representing 0.0146% of the company’s voting rights, is part of a long-standing buy-back program initiated in 2007. The acquired shares will be cancelled, adjusting the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 785,278,901.

