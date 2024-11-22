News & Insights

Rightmove Enhances Value with Share Buy-Back

November 22, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has continued its share buy-back initiative by purchasing 115,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 612.222p, a move that represents 0.0146% of the voting rights prior to the purchase. These shares will be cancelled, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategy since 2007 to enhance shareholder value by reducing the total number of shares in issue.

