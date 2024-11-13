Rightmove Enhances Value with Share Buy-Back

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has purchased 110,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, paying an average price of 595.868p per share. This action reduces the company’s total voting shares and aims to enhance shareholder value. The shares, representing a small fraction of the total voting rights, will be canceled.

