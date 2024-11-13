News & Insights

Rightmove Enhances Value with Share Buy-Back

November 13, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has purchased 110,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, paying an average price of 595.868p per share. This action reduces the company’s total voting shares and aims to enhance shareholder value. The shares, representing a small fraction of the total voting rights, will be canceled.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

