Rightmove Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has announced the purchase of 68,102 of its own ordinary shares as part of a long-standing buy-back program, with shares bought at an average price of 646.707p. This transaction represents a small portion of the company’s total voting rights and continues Rightmove’s strategy to enhance shareholder value. The purchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the number of shares in circulation.

