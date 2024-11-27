Rightmove Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has repurchased 110,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 634.651p as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. These shares, representing 0.0140% of the company’s voting rights, will be cancelled, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares. This strategic move reflects Rightmove’s efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

