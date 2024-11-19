Rightmove Continues Share Buy-Back Strategy

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has repurchased 115,000 of its own shares at an average price of 605.688p as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This move represents a small fraction of the company’s total voting shares and continues their long-term strategy to enhance shareholder value. The purchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation.

