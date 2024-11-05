Rightmove CFO Acquires Shares in Dividend Reinvestment

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Ruaridh Hook, has acquired additional shares through a dividend reinvestment plan, purchasing eight shares at £5.92 each. This transaction reflects ongoing confidence in Rightmove’s financial prospects, as the company continues to engage its management in stock ownership. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it underscores the alignment of management incentives with shareholder interests.

