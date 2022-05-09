Rightmove CEO Peter Brooks-Johnson to step down next year

British real estate portal Rightmove Plc said on Monday its chief executive officer, Peter Brooks-Johnson, would step down from the board and exit the company next year.

Brooks-Johnson, who has been with Rightmove for more than 16 years, will continue to be at the helm till the announcement of the company's next annual results in February, Rightmove said in a statement.

