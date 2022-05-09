Rightmove CEO Peter Brooks-Johnson to step down in February 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Russell Boyce

British real estate portal Rightmove Plc said on Monday its chief executive officer, Peter Brooks-Johnson, would step down from the board and exit the company next year, after more than 16 years with the FTSE 100 firm.

Brooks-Johnson, 49, will stay at the helm till the announcement of the company's annual results in February, Rightmove said in a statement.

"Under Peter's leadership Rightmove has helped make home moving easier and with a robust strategy and very strong team; the company is well placed to pursue the opportunities ahead," Chairman Andrew Fisher said.

Rightmove said in February its 2021 profit surpassed pre-pandemic levels, adding that it expected transaction levels to stay strong, brushing aside any concerns around a slowdown in the market.

The London-headquartered firm, which said its board would now start the process to identify Brooks-Johnson's successor, reiterated its expectations for fiscal year 2022.

