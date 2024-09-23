News & Insights

Rightmove Board To Consider Increased Proposal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Board of Rightmove plc (RMV.L) confirmed it received a third unsolicited, non-binding and highly conditional proposal from REA regarding a possible cash and share offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Rightmove. This third non-binding proposal was 341 pence in cash and 0.0422 new REA shares for each Rightmove ordinary share. This revised proposal implied an offer value of 761 pence.

The Board of Rightmove will carefully consider the increased proposal, together with its financial advisers.

