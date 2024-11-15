News & Insights

Rightmove Announces Strategic Share Buy-Back

November 15, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has announced the repurchase of 110,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 607.342p each, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This move, executed through UBS AG London Branch, represents 0.014% of the company’s total voting rights. The acquired shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation and potentially increasing the value of remaining shares.

