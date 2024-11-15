Rightmove Announces Strategic Share Buy-Back

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has announced the repurchase of 110,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 607.342p each, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This move, executed through UBS AG London Branch, represents 0.014% of the company’s total voting rights. The acquired shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation and potentially increasing the value of remaining shares.

For further insights into GB:RMV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.