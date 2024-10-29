News & Insights

Rightmove Announces Share Buyback Strategy Update

October 29, 2024 — 01:03 pm EDT

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has executed a share buyback, acquiring 65,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 615.728p per share. This move is part of a long-term strategy to enhance shareholder value, with the total number of shares in issue now standing at 787,360,844. The acquired shares will be cancelled, marginally reducing the voting rights in circulation.

