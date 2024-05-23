Rightmove Advances Share Buy-Back Programme

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has continued its stock buy-back strategy, confirming the purchase of 100,000 of its own shares at prices ranging from 550.000p to 555.000p through UBS AG London Branch. These buy-backs have led to the cancellation of the acquired shares, which cumulatively represent a small fraction of the company’s total voting rights. Since the beginning of the share buy-back programme in 2007, Rightmove has bought back over half a billion of its ordinary shares.

For further insights into GB:RMV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.