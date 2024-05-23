News & Insights

Rightmove Advances Share Buy-Back Programme

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has continued its stock buy-back strategy, confirming the purchase of 100,000 of its own shares at prices ranging from 550.000p to 555.000p through UBS AG London Branch. These buy-backs have led to the cancellation of the acquired shares, which cumulatively represent a small fraction of the company’s total voting rights. Since the beginning of the share buy-back programme in 2007, Rightmove has bought back over half a billion of its ordinary shares.

