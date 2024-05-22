Rightmove Advances Share Buy-back Initiative

Rightmove (GB:RMV) has released an update.

Rightmove plc has actively executed its share buy-back program by purchasing 100,000 of its own shares, with the intent of canceling them to manage the company’s share capital. This recent buy-back comes at a volume weighted average price of 548.472p per share and marks a continuation of their strategy since December 2007, bringing the total number of shares bought back to over 513 million. Post transaction, Rightmove’s total issued share count stands at 794,355,453, excluding shares held in treasury.

For further insights into GB:RMV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.