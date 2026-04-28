Is This the Right Time to Hold IART Stock in Your Portfolio?

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation IART is well-poised to grow in the coming quarters, thanks to the solid product demand within the Codman Specialty Surgical (“CSS”) portfolio. Within its Tissue Technologies segment, strong demand for Integra Skin and DuraSorb is driving momentum. The company is also broadening its international footprint through certain key developments, which are highly promising. Meanwhile, a debt-burdened balance sheet and macroeconomic pressures weighing on operations remain concerns for Integra.

Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has declined 38.4% compared with the industry’s 0.8% fall and the 32.9% rise of the S&P 500 composite.

The renowned medical device company has a market capitalization of $823.8 million. Integra’s earnings yield of 22.1% favorably compares to the industry’s negative 0.9% yield. In the trailing four quarters, the company delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.7%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Tailwinds for IART Stock

Strong Prospects in CSS: Integra’s CSS segment is benefiting from the growing market acceptance of the company’s global neurosurgery line-ups, representing a continuum of care from pre-operative to the neurosurgery operating room, the neuro-critical care unit and post care for both adult and pediatric patients suffering from brain tumors, brain injury, cerebrospinal fluid pressure complications and other neurological conditions. The 2025 acquisition of Acclarent reinforces the company’s position in ENT segments, expands addressable markets, and provides immediate scale and accretive growth to the CSS portfolio.

The company had begun enrollment in the Acclarent AERA Pediatric Registry, evaluating the real-world use of the AERA Eustachian Tube Balloon Dilation system in children. Insights from this study are expected to inform clinical practice and support broader efforts to improve reimbursement pathways and drive wider adoption.



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Solid Growth in International Business: During 2025 and 2024, Integra introduced several products in select international markets. These include MicroMatrix and Certas Plus Programmable Valve in Europe and CUSA Clarity laparoscopic tip, in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Canada, South Africa and Israel. DuraGen Secure received approval in Japan, while DuraGen Plus and Certas Plus were approved in China.

Integra is witnessing strong market uptake of CereLink, demonstrating the resilience and differentiation of the company’s intracranial pressor monitoring portfolio. As part of its In-China-For-China strategy, the company is also building assembly capabilities in the new Suzhou facility. On a global basis, Integra accelerated investments in digital capabilities that will enable commercial teams to reach a broader customer base.

Decent Sales Projections Within Tissue Technologies: Integra's Tissue Technologies business is consistently gaining traction through efficient growth strategies and a better price management policy. The wound reconstruction subcategory is fast gaining momentum, banking on the sustained demand and improved production output of Integra Skin, as well as strong demand for DuraSorb. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the private label arm delivered 20.1% year-over-year sales growth, driven by improved partner orders and timing.

A major milestone for this business was the successful early relaunch of PriMatrix and Durepair through Integra’s dual-sourcing strategy. The company also remains on track to begin SurgiMend production at its Braintree, MA, facility by June 2026.

What Concerns Integra?

Tough Liquidity Position: Integra ended the fourth quarter of 2025 with net debt of $1.60 billion, and cash and cash equivalents of $264 million. The company has $127 million of current debt on its balance sheet. Debt-to-capital jumped to 63.5%. The times interest earned ratio of -5.5 signals Integra’s potential challenges in meeting debt obligations.

Choppy Macro Environment: Integra’s operations remain exposed to macroeconomic uncertainties, including supply-chain disruptions, inflation, escalation of wars and other armed conflicts, among others. These factors may reduce demand for its products and services, increase competition and lead to lower sales volumes and downward pricing pressure, longer sales cycles and slower adoption of new technologies. U.S. import tariffs and reciprocal measures by China are expected to raise the company’s cost of goods sold.

IART Stock Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has moved up 0.9% to $2.34 in the past 60 days.

The consensus estimate for the 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.67 billion. This suggests a 2.2% rise from the year-ago reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, BrightSpring Health Services BTSG and Labcorp LH.

Globus Medicalhas an earnings yield of 4.9%, well ahead of the industry’s negative 2.2% yield. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 18.8%. The company’s shares have rallied 29.5% against the industry’s 0.8% fall in the past year.

GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BrightSpring Health Services, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 47.2% compared with the industry’s 14.4% growth. Shares of the company have surged 177.1% against the industry’s 4.1% fall in the past year. BTSG’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, with the average surprise being 40.4%.

Labcorp, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an earnings yield of 6.7% compared to the industry’s negative 4.2% yield. Shares of the company have rallied 9.6% against the industry’s 4.1% fall. LH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.1%.

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Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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