Is This the Right Time to Hold CRL Stock in Your Portfolio?

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL is well-poised to grow in the coming quarters owing to the strength of its Research Models and Services (“RMS”) business and broader CRADL adoption. Strategic deals continue to broaden its capabilities while streamlining its portfolio. The company maintains a solid financial position, which is also highly encouraging. Yet, persistent soft biopharma demand trends and adverse currency swings may hurt Charles River’s results of operations.

Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has rallied 44.6% compared with the industry’s 9.6% rise and the S&P 500 composite’s 23% growth.

The renowned, non-clinical global drug development company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion. Charles River has an earnings yield of 4.9%, which compares favorably with the industry’s 4.1% yield. It surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 9.31%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Upsides for CRL Stock

RMS Prospects Seem Bright: Charles River continues to maintain its position as a global leader in the production and sale of widely used research models. Small research models remain a cost-effective tool for biomedical research, supporting the company’s ability to implement pricing actions across geographies over time.

In the first quarter of 2026, management highlighted continued demand for small models in China from mid-tier biotech and CRO clients and emphasized that RMS results can vary from quarter to quarter based on the timing of large-model shipments. Charles River’s CRADL model also continues to appeal to clients seeking flexible vivarium space without having to build internal infrastructure, with its value proposition becoming even more attractive as clients prioritize capital efficiency.



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Strategic Deals Drive Growth: Charles River is reshaping its portfolio to focus on areas where it has differentiated scientific capabilities. The company completed the previously announced divestiture of its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and Cell Solutions businesses on May 6, 2026. CRL continues to use collaborations and selective acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across the discovery-to-development continuum while maintaining a more focused go-forward portfolio.

Its strategic collaborations within its CDMO, including partnerships with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Children's Hospital Los Angeles and the Gazi University Faculty of Medicine, are aimed at advancing novel oncology research and development. In 2025, Charles River participated in several collaborations, including those with Toxys, X-Chem and the Francis Crick Institute, among others.

A Stable Solvency Structure: Charles River exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $191.8 million, and no short-term debt payable on its balance sheet. The company continues to balance investment, shareholder returns and funding needs. Charles River also repurchased $200 million of stock under the $1.0 billion authorization, leaving $800 million remaining at quarter-end.

Factors Affecting Charles River

Biopharma Demand Remains Soft: Charles River continues to face a cautious spending environment, particularly among global biopharmaceutical and biotechnology clients within the DSA segment, as customers reassess budgets, reprioritize drug pipelines and manage cost structures. While management characterized the biopharma demand environment as stabilizing, spending levels are yet to return to prior norms.

First-quarter 2026 organic revenues declined 1.5%, reflecting pressure in RMS and discovery services. Management also noted that revenues from small and mid-sized biotech clients dropped during the quarter due to the lagged impact of softer DSA bookings in mid-2025, highlighting that improved funding conditions do not translate into revenues immediately.

Foreign Exchange Can Obscure Underlying Trends: Foreign currency translation increased Charles River’s reported first-quarter 2026 revenues by 2.8%, partially masking the underlying organic decline. Management also lowered its 2026 reported revenue outlook by approximately 50 basis points due to updated foreign exchange assumptions. Given the company’s sizable international footprint, foreign exchange volatility can create discrepancies between reported and organic performance and make period-to-period comparisons more challenging.

CRL Stock Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRL’s 2026 earnings has increased 1 cent to $11.05 in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $3.83 billion, suggesting a 4.5% decrease from the year-ago reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Align Technology ALGN and Integra LifeSciences IART.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 5.9% compared to the industry’s negative 3.5% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 26.3%. GMED shares have rallied 27.8% against the industry’s 10.9% decline over the past year.

GMED carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Align Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.3% compared with the industry’s 5.5% growth. Shares of the company have dipped 15.3% against the industry’s 9.1% growth. ALGN’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 7.8%.

Integra LifeSciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an earnings yield of 13.6% against the industry’s negative 3.5% yield. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.7%. IART shares have rallied 33.3% against the industry’s 10.9% decline over the past year.

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Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.