Is This the Right Time to Add Globus Medical Stock to Your Portfolio?

Globus Medical, Inc. GMED is gaining market share in the global musculoskeletal solutions market on the back of the NuVasive merger. The company’s rapid cadence of new product introductions demonstrates consistent innovation efforts. A solid financial health also adds to the stock’s appeal. Macroeconomic headwinds remain concern for GMED’s operations.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has risen 23%, outperforming the industry's 5.8% growth. The S&P 500 composite has risen 30.1% in the same time frame.

The renowned medical device company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion. Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 4.7% compared with the industry’s 0.8%. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 18.8%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Upsides for GMED Stock

NuVasive Business Shows Strong Prospects: Following its 2023 merger with NuVasive, Globus Medical has emerged as a global musculoskeletal company focused on rapid innovation. Since the closure of the deal, the company cumulatively added more than $1 billion in incremental sales, generated $650 million in free cash flow and executed more than $500 million of share repurchases, reducing deal dilution by more than 20.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company realized $200 million in NuVasive synergies, exceeding its target by $30 million and achieving this milestone nearly a year ahead of schedule.

Having exceeded the synergy targets, Globus Medical is now successfully implementing common systems in the international markets, expanding its in-house production for NuVasive implants, consolidating the external vendors and utilizing its existing product offerings to drive cross selling.

Strong Liquidity, Solvency and Capital Structure: Globus Medical exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $526.2 million and no short-term debt on its balance sheet.

The company did not report any long-term debt, boasting solid financial stability amid an overall tough macroeconomic landscape. Globus Medical returned to debt-free status in the first quarter of 2025, paying off the remainder of the nearly $900 million debt inherited from the NuVasive merger. The company generated sufficient liquidity to fund the Nevro acquisition, all while investing in its existing business without interruption.

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Steady Pace of Product Development: Since the integration of NuVasive, the company has significantly accelerated its cadence of product launches. In October 2025, it introduced the ANTHEM Elbow Fracture System, a comprehensive plating portfolio designed to address a wide range of elbow fractures. In July 2025, it launched DuraPro with Navigation, a next-generation oscillating system aimed at safeguarding delicate tissue. Alongside DuraPro, the company also introduced Verzera, a navigated high-speed drill system integrated with the ExcelsiusGPS and ExcelsiusHub platforms.

Earlier in 2025, the company expanded the Advanced Materials Science (“AMS”) implant portfolio with the COHERE ALIF Spacer. The launch of Modulus ALIF Blades marks an extension of its market-leading Modulus ALIF interbody spacer system.

Concerns for GMED Stock

Macroeconomic Concerns Curb Profit: Globus Medical is currently grappling with adverse global macroeconomic trends, including interest rate fluctuations, rising inflation and financial market volatility. These factors are weighing on the company’s operations and financial performance. If inflationary pressures persist, the company may face challenges in keeping costs and expenses under control. In the fourth quarter of 2025, SG&A expenses increased 25.8% year over year.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GMED’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 2.8% to $4.46 in the past 30 days.

The consensus estimate for the company’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $3.20 billion, indicating an 8.7% rise from the year-ago reported number.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Alcon ALC, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and IDEXX Laboratories IDXX.

Alcon has an earnings yield of 2.5% compared to the industry’s negative 1.6% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.1%. The company’s shares have rallied 29.1%, outpacing the industry’s 8.4% growth over the past year.

ALC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 5.5% compared with the industry’s 2.4% yield. Shares of the company have soared 207.2% against the industry’s 13.8% decline. PAHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.2%.

IDEXX Laboratories, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an earnings yield of 2.6% compared to the industry’s negative 1.8% yield. Shares of the company have surged 60.1% compared with the industry’s 8.4% growth. IDXX’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.1%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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