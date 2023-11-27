Right On (TYO:7445) Price Target Decreased by 14.89% to 408.00

The average one-year price target for Right On (TYO:7445) has been revised to 408.00 / share. This is an decrease of 14.89% from the prior estimate of 479.40 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 404.00 to a high of 420.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.82% from the latest reported closing price of 468.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Right On. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7445 is 0.00%, a decrease of 6.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.95% to 869K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 490K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing an increase of 26.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7445 by 26.71% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 93K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 67K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 66K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 64K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7445 by 9.54% over the last quarter.

