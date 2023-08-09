Right Guard Users Can Now Claim Their Cash From Nearly $2 Million Settlement

If you have used Right Guard spray antiperspirant, you may be able to receive a share of almost $2 million from a recent class-action lawsuit settlement. Submitting a claim online takes just a few minutes.

The lawsuit alleged that some Right Guard spray products contained—or were at risk of containing—benzene, a known carcinogen. According to the American Cancer Society, exposure to benzene is associated with a higher risk of leukemia and other blood cell cancers.

The defendants, Thriving Brands LLC and Henkel Corp., deny wrongdoing. Henkel sold the Right Guard brand in 2021 to Thriving Brands, which still owns it. In a statement, the companies said they agreed to the settlement so as to avoid the costs and risks of a trial and so that class members can receive payments.

Who’s Eligible For Right Guard Payouts

Anyone in the United States who purchased Right Guard Sport or Right Guard Xtreme spray antiperspirant products between Nov. 19, 2018 and June 8, 2023 is eligible for an award. You will have to fill out a form to claim your payout.

The covered Right Guard products must have been bought for personal or family use and not for resale.

How Much Will You Get?

Proof of purchase is not required, but the amount you can claim will depend on whether you kept the receipts.

If you provide proof of purchase for covered products dated between November 19, 2018 and June 8, 2023, you could receive up to $3 for each covered item you verify.

Without proof of purchase, you list the covered items you bought and could get up to $1.75 for each product; there’s a limit of five per household.

The amount may increase or decrease to ensure that all of the settlement funds are paid out to every consumer who files a legitimate claim.

How To Claim Money From the Right Guard Settlement

If you qualify to receive a share of the Right Guard settlement, there are two ways to submit your claim: online or by mail.

On the claim form, you’ll have to provide some information about yourself, including your name, address and email.

Then you’ll be asked to provide receipts, if you have them. You can:

Enclose a proof of purchase establishing that you bought one or more covered products between November 19, 2018 and June 8, 2023. You will then be eligible to receive up to $3 for each covered item for which proof of purchase was provided.

List the covered products you bought and the approximate date you purchased them in a chart provided on the page. You will receive $1.75 for each of those products, with a maximum of five per household.

You’ll need to sign your form and attest that the information you’ve provided is true and that you’re submitting the claim on your own behalf.

Submitting Your Claim Online

The fastest and perhaps the easiest option is to submit your claim online. It should take just a few minutes. The form includes a table where you’ll list the covered products you bought.

Submitting by Mail

If you prefer to submit your claim by mail, you can download the claim form and print it out.

There are several other ways to request a mail-in claim form:

Call 1-844-336-0202

Request it by email at Venmo

PayPal

Zelle

When Will Payments Go Out?

Final court approval of the settlement is scheduled for Dec. 13, 2023, although that date could change. Payments will be disbursed once court approval is final and any appeals are resolved.

