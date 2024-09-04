The Right Dividend Play for Fall

Investors are preparing for significant shifts as U.S. elections and potential rate cuts approach in late 2024. While many have established their core holdings, adding targeted investments could help capture emerging market opportunities.

Dividend-focused strategies offer both additional income and insights into a company's growth outlook; robust dividends may signal confidence, while lower payouts could suggest caution. The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG), for example, invests in stocks with strong financials and dividend growth potential, leveraging active management to achieve higher returns.

Over the past year, TDVG has returned 17% and averages 13% annually since its 2020 inception, using a strategy that evaluates balance sheets, cash flow, and competitive positioning.

Finsum: Investors looking to pick up equity exposure and income this fall should be eyeing up dividend ETFs.

